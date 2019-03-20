

Police in Toronto have identified the 22-year-old man shot dead in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out between two apartment buildings near Randolph and Perth avenues at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived to find the victim, Jerome Belle, suffering from critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Toronto police described the shooting as “targeted” and said the victim was known to them, but refused to elaborate.

Investigators are looking for at least one male suspect who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater that was pulled tightly over his face.

The suspect reportedly fed from the 21 Randolph Avenue area after the shooting and headed toward Perth Avenue. He has not been seen since.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.