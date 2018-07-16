

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Halton police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in Oakville Friday night.

Police were called to Rebecca Street, between Dorval and Maurice drives, at around 11:15 p.m. on July 13.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Monday as 19-year-old Keegan Parkinson.

Police have described the shooting as targeted and said they are looking for two suspects. However no suspect descriptions have been released so far.