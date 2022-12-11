Police identify 17-year-old boy killed in East York shooting

Toronto police have identified the 17-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in East York on Saturday evening.

Police say that at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5 Massey Square, an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road.

Gunshots had reportedly been heard in the area and when officers arrived on scene, they located a boy outside the building who had been shot.

Officers commenced life-saving measures, however the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim has been identified as David Petrovic, 17, of Toronto.

Officers also located a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, with gunshot wounds nearby. He was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, however no description of the suspect or the vehicle has been released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

When asked whether the shooting was random or targeted, police said they did not yet have that information, however Duty Inspector Ted Lioumanis said there is no threat to public safety.

"There's quite a bit of surveillance video to go through right now. And it's still early on in the investigation," said Lioumanis.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar.