Police ID woman found dead in Scarborough home, charge suspect with murder

Toronto police have identified the woman who was found dead in a Scarborough home on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road shortly after 4 a.m. for an unknown trouble.

When they arrived, officers found 42-year-old Julia MacIsaac with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, who allegedly called them to report that he had caused harm to the victim, was at the scene when officers arrived. Video obtained by CTV News Toronto showed an individual in handcuffs seated on steps outside the complex.

He was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old David Slinger. Police have charged Slinger with first-degree murder.

Slinger and the victim knew each other, said police, but did not specify their relationship.