TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police ID woman found dead in Scarborough home, charge suspect with murder

    Share

    Toronto police have identified the woman who was found dead in a Scarborough home on Thursday.

    Officers were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road shortly after 4 a.m. for an unknown trouble.

    When they arrived, officers found 42-year-old Julia MacIsaac with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said the suspect, who allegedly called them to report that he had caused harm to the victim, was at the scene when officers arrived. Video obtained by CTV News Toronto showed an individual in handcuffs seated on steps outside the complex.

    He was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old David Slinger. Police have charged Slinger with first-degree murder.

    Slinger and the victim knew each other, said police, but did not specify their relationship.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News