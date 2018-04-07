Police ID victim in deadly Maryvale shooting
Bryan Thomas was fatally shot in Scarborough’s Maryvale neighbourhood Friday April 6, 2018. (Police handout)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 4:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 7, 2018 6:44PM EDT
Toronto police have identified a man from the Peterborough area as the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Scarborough’s Maryvale neighbourhood Friday.
Gunfire rang out near Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Friday night.
Officers arrived to find a man lying in a parking lot, suffering from an upper body injury. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Saturday police identified the victim as 32-year-old Bryan Thomas.
Investigators have not yet said what they believe motivated the shooting.
Police also said Saturday that the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white subcompact vehicle eastbound on Terraview Boulevard.