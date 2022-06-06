Police ID man, 54, shot and killed inside Toronto restaurant

Investigators have named a 54-year-old man shot and killed inside a Toronto restaurant early on Sunday morning.

At about 3:47 a.m., police were called to Caribbean Love Restaurant and Bar at 1602 Eglinton Avenue West for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said there was a gathering inside the restaurant, where at least two men became involved in an altercation.

One person drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the other man, seriously injuring him.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Michael Barnes of Toronto.

Anyone with information about this incident or cell phone video from inside the restaurant at the time of the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.