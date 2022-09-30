Police 'dealing with a barricaded person' near Ont. hospital

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton