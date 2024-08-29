Police continue to search for man in sexual assault investigation
Toronto police are asking for help finding man accused of sexual assault after being hired to do some renovations.
Police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street on the morning of Aug. 18, for reports of a sexual assault.
Officers said the accused was hired to do renovations by the victim. When he showed up for work in the area, police allege he sexually assaulted the victim.
The victim was able to get away, police add.
Last week, police released a photo of the suspect and asked for help identifying him.
In a news release issued on Thursday, Toronto police said they had identified the suspect, Luis Alberto Benitez Felix. The 52-year-old wanted for sexual assault and an indecent act remains at large.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
TDSB says some student info may have been exposed in June cyberattack
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill University law professors picket for right to unionize, better pay
A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith
-
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
Ottawa
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Dad's 2-day-old vehicle impounded after son stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa road, police say
An Ottawa driver will have to explain to dad why his two-day-old vehicle has been seized for stunt driving in Ottawa's south-east end.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
Long lineup at job fairs for new Longo’s grocery store
A Longo’s store will be opening later this year in Kitchener and it’s getting a lot of interest from job seekers.
London
-
Want to work from home? Here's the Canadian cities where that's most likely - and London is on the list
Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates that London has the 11th highest number of people working from home.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
-
GM moving BrightDrop electric vehicle to Chevrolet brand
General Motors is moving the Ingersoll-built BrightDrop van line to its Chevrolet brand. This means, BrightDrop 400 and 600 models will now be available at Chevy dealerships.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue
Increased police presence is reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue.
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Province-wide cellphone ban hits Windsor classrooms next week
As kids and teens across Windsor-Essex try to enjoy the last few days of summer break, a province-wide cellphone ban awaits them at school next week.
Barrie
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
-
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Barrie man dreams of travelling with his first big lottery win
Filippo Ferrara dreams about travelling during his retirement after winning half a million dollars with the lottery.
Winnipeg
-
ECCC advising funnel clouds possible in southwest Manitoba
Funnel clouds are possible for southwest Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating caregivers of boy
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate the caregivers of a young boy.
-
Third person charged in relation to death of man who disappeared last August
A third person has been charged in relation to the death of a man who vanished in August, 2023.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
-
Saskatchewan forecasts deficit of $354M in first quarter report, up from budget
The Saskatchewan government is forecasting a bigger deficit this year than it previously predicted.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigates after body pulled from sewage lagoon
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after the body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from a sewage lagoon near Langham.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Vancouver
-
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
-
B.C. revamps building code to allow single stairwells in buildings up to 6 storeys
British Columbia is moving to allow buildings up to six storeys to have one exit stairwell instead of two in the government's latest effort to boost housing supply.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.