Suspect photo released in west Toronto sexual assault investigation

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault in west Toronto over the weekend.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service said officers were called to the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the release, the victim was sexually assaulted by the suspect after being hired to do renovations at an address in the area. The victim was able to flee the scene, they said.

On Thursday, police released an image of a male suspect and asked anyone with information regarding their identity to contact investigators at 416-808-1100. They described the suspect as five-foot-seven with a medium build and short black and grey hair.