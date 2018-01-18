

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is facing a drug charge after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to court.

They say officers providing security at a courthouse in Guelph, Ont., on Wednesday allegedly found the meth during a search.

A 44-year-old Guelph man is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman says the man is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27, "hopefully without meth."