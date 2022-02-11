A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a young girl in Mississauga last week has been arrested, Peel police say.

It happened at a residential building in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Police have previously said that 14-year-old Taffash Riley was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a third-floor stairwell and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir and announced a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Hours after the warrant was issued, police said Moncherry-Desir was taken into custody Friday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Riley was a Grade 9 student at the time of her death.

She moved to Canada from Jamaica in 2012 and her family has previously said that she had a love for cooking.

The family of Riley told CTV News Friday that they did not know the suspect.

Meanwhile, they expressed gratitude to those who showed support.

“The constant support of everyone, the kind words, the donations, the reach-out has been really amazing. I just want everyone to know that it’s greatly appreciated,” the family said.

“It helps us take a lot of things off our shoulders. I want to make sure that everyone knows what they did for me and my family, we really and greatly appreciate everything.”

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information on the incident, including surveillance footage or dashcam video, to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).