Police: 1 rushed to hospital in serious condition after crash in North Toronto
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 7:13PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 8:08PM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Toronto.
The collision occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Ronan Avenue.
Police say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but paramedics later confirmed that the man is listed in serious condition.
The victim is believed to be a man in his 60s, according to paramedics.
Lawrence Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.