

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police in Richmond Hill are asking the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Wanda Dubuc, 47, was last seen near Major Mackenzie Drive East and Essex Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on September 10th wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans and black shorts and carrying a black bag.



Richmond Hill resident Wanda Dubuc has been missing since Tuesday. (Supplied/York Regional Police)

Police said that Dubuc’s family is growing increasingly concerned for her well-being.

“She has bipolar disorder, so she is going through a manic episode right now,” Dubuc’s daughter Ciara Dymond said, speaking to CTV News Toronto.

Dymond and her two aunts have been knocking on every door of the building where her mother lives, asking neighbours for information.

Dymond said that she tried to get her mother forcefully admitted to hospital, but the request was denied by both a doctor and a judge.



Ciara Dymond (right) is seen here speaking with neighbours after her mother went missing on September 10th. (CTV News Toronto)

“She’s thinking these really irrational things,” Dymond said. “I think that she is trying to get out there and find someone to take her somewhere.”

Two men in the area said they believe they saw Dubuc getting into a black car on Tuesday evening but police have yet to confirm this information.

Dubuc is described as white, standing five-foot-eight tall with long brown curly hair.



Wanda Dubuc, 47, is seen leaving her Richmond Hill apartment complex Tuesday evening. (Supplied)

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.