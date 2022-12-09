Pigeon's eyes 'scorched shut' in fiery Toronto bridge explosion: wildlife centre

Images of the pigeon with scorched eyes and singed feathers, following an explosion under the Bathurst Street bridge in November. (Toronto Wildlife Centre) Images of the pigeon with scorched eyes and singed feathers, following an explosion under the Bathurst Street bridge in November. (Toronto Wildlife Centre)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton