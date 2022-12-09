Pigeon's eyes 'scorched shut' in fiery Toronto bridge explosion: wildlife centre
The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) found a pigeon with singed feathers and “scorched shut” eyes following an explosion under a downtown Toronto bridge late last month.
On Nov. 26, emergency crews responded to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard just after 11 p.m., following reports of an explosion underneath the bridge.
Videos circulated on social media with loud noises and heavy plumes of smoke billowing from the bridge.
Fire shoots out from either side of the Bathurst Bridge after an apparent explosion Saturday November 26, 2022. (@tatto_23 /Twitter)
No human injuries were reported, but TWC says a pigeon was unable to escape from the flames unharmed.
“Several days after the explosion, Ariel spotted this helpless pigeon walking along the pavement,” TWC said in a Facebook post shared Friday. “His precious feathers were all singed and his typically bright orange eyes were scorched shut, leaving him practically blind.”
Ariel, whose last name was not shared in the post, called TWC’s wildlife hotline, where the bird was quickly admitted.
Upon medical inspection, one of TWC's wildlife rehabilitation managers saw the pigeon had burns all over his body, and wings. There were even some marks inside the bird’s mouth, the centre said.
“With a gentle touch, she cleaned his wounds and gave him antibiotics to prevent infection and medicine to ease his pain,” the post reads.
A warm compress helped the bird to open his eyes again, but TWC says he will still need some treatment to heal fully.
“We are so grateful for those in the community who show pigeons the compassion they deserve,” the organization said. “This little patient will continue to receive the care he needs until he’s ready to fly again.”
- With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's single-use plastics ban starts this month with their manufacture and import: These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Two penalty shootouts sees Argentina, Croatia move on; top-ranked Brazil, Netherlands out
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday as Croatia eliminated Brazil and Argentina beat the Netherlands. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from the tournament.
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties who shot a man in his pickup truck at an Alberta rest stop were found not guilty on Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Montreal
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Legault breaks with tradition and gives end-of-session press conference a pass
Premier Francois Legault decided not to present a summary of his government's progress this session at a press conference on Friday.
London
-
LPS issue public safety warning for former police constable facing multiple charges
London police have issued a public safety warning for an ex cop charged with multiple alleged serious crimes, including sexual assault, and are alerting the public believing there could be additional potential victims.
-
Tiny home gives independence to London, Ont. woman with disabilities
It’s not every day that you see a house flying through the air and landing safely in its place. But that was the scene that played out on Cranbrook Road in London, Ont. on Friday, as a local family had a tiny home delivered for their daughter.
-
Atlohsa launches Indigenous-led winter response for homelessness
On Friday, Atlohsa announced the relaunch of its Indigenous-led Wiigiwaaminaan winter response program for homelessness and will be operating a temporary shelter in south London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
10 Guelph Dodge Rams stolen in 2 weeks amid rash of thefts across region
Police services in Guelph, Waterloo region and Brantford are issuing warnings after a string of thefts targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
-
Dog safely rescued after ruff day at Elora Gorge
It was a ruff afternoon for Carl, a dog that needed rescuing after falling an estimated 50 feet into the Elora Gorge around 4 p.m. on Friday.
-
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
-
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
-
First Nation to receive funding to help protect Hudson Bay lowlands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the COP-15 Biodiversity conference Wednesday that Ottawa will be giving $800 million to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.
Ottawa
-
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who earlier this month made headlines because of accusations of sexual misconduct, has had his law licence suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
-
Governor General presents Petawawa, Ont. regiment with new colours
The Royal Canadian Dragoons, Canada's most senior cavalry regiment, were presented with new colours Friday. The ceremony took place for just the fifth time in the regiment's nearly 140-year history.
Windsor
-
21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore
Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.
-
Over $8,000 in drugs seized in Erie Street bust: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized over $8,000 in drugs from a home on Erie Street.
-
Border traffic between Windsor and Detroit increases after feds drop ArriveCan
The traffic between Windsor and Detroit increased after the federal government dropped the ArriveCan app.
Barrie
-
Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed
The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.
-
Collingwood man faces over 20 charges in armed home invasion, warrants out for 2 others
A Collingwood man faces over 20 charges, including forcible confinement, and robbery, in connection with an armed home invasion nearly 10 months ago.
-
OPP find empty beer cans in ditch at R.I.D.E. check
Provincial police are reminding the public that impaired driving is "not acceptable" after officers found several empty beer cans in a ditch in Kawartha Lakes.
Atlantic
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
Calgary
-
Police descend on Calgary bank after man acting erratically threatens to get gun
'Given the nature of the call, the fact that there was the potential of a weapon involved and what I'll call 'hostages' inside the bank – even though they were self isolating – that initiated the tactical response,' police said.
-
Construction on Calgary Cancer Centre concludes, will accept patients in 2024
The Alberta government has handed the keys for the newly built Calgary Cancer Centre to the agency that delivers health care in the province.
-
Speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule, Canmore's Connor Howe wins silver in Calgary
Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload.
Winnipeg
-
Closing arguments made in trial for man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver
Closing arguments were made Friday in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of murdering a Duffy’s Taxi driver.
-
Premiers asking for more federal health care money: Stefanson
As hospitals deal with staff shortages and an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses, Canada's Premiers are pleading for a larger chunk of the federal funding pie for health care.
-
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
Vancouver
-
Suspects charged after 2 women allegedly confined in U-Haul van in Delta
Two suspects who allegedly held two women against their will in a U-Haul van in B.C.’s Lower Mainland have now been charged.
-
Vancouver school named after 'hanging judge' gifted new name from Musqueam Nation
An elementary school in Vancouver is going by a new name after getting a gift from a B.C. First Nation Friday.
-
Former vending machine operator wins $1K in B.C. court battle with Vancouver School Board
The Vancouver School Board owes a former vending machine operator $1,000 in damages, after a B.C. judge ruled the company’s contract was wrongfully terminated.
Edmonton
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
2 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton: AHS
Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.
-
Bike lanes, transit upgrades approved in Edmonton budget change raising taxes another 1.3 per cent
City council approved a large basket of amendments Friday covering more bus rapid transit, a $100 million bike lane investment and Chinatown infrastructure improvements, which have increased the tax increase by another 1.3 per cent.