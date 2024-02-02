Photos released of man wanted in a suspected hate-motivated investigation

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a TTC bus driver and disturbed passengers in December.

According to police, the man was onboard a bus disturbing other passengers and threatened the bus operator while using racial slurs. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 16 in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police have said they are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-seven inches tall male with a birthmark below his left eye. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white toque, a black jacket and black pants.

Images of the suspect have been released.