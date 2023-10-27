Peter Nygard set to continue testifying in his own defence at sex assault trial

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard testified about two of the five complainants Thursday and said he does not recall meeting them or bringing them to his Toronto building.

He also repeatedly told the court that he would have never forced himself on someone.

Nygard previously told the jury that there was no way someone could be trapped inside his private suite because it had three exits and only one of them required a passcode since it led to his office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.