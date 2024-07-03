TORONTO
Toronto

Man in hospital after stabbing in downtown Toronto

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Richmond Street East and Victoria Street at around 2:20 a.m.

Toronto police said a man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.

