TORONTO -- A man who was employed as a personal support worker at a nursing home in Hamilton, Ont. has been charged with sexual assault and police believe there may be other victims.

Hamilton police say that detectives from the sexual assault unit launched an investigation after a female resident of the long-term care facility reported an incident that occurred in August.

The suspect was working as a personal support worker for a temporary staffing agency and was employed by a local nursing home at the time of the incident, police said.

Police did not disclose the name of the nursing home where the incident occurred.

On Wednesday, police charged 62-year-old Angus Njoku of Ajax,Ont. with sexual assault and fail to comply undertaking.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking them or anyone with information related to the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.