

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An arrest was made in connection with an assault in York that was captured on live traffic camera footage aired on CP24 Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on an overpass at Viewmount Avenue overlooking Allen Road, near Marlee Avenue.

The video footage, which aired briefly in CP24’s traffic box, shows two people struggling on the overpass, with one person appearing to grab the other’s purse.

Toronto police said they received a report that a woman was assaulted in the area and that the assailant tried to grab her bag. Officers said two Good Samaritans came to the aid of the woman and held the suspect down until officers arrived.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said. It is not known if charges have been laid.