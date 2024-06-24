TORONTO
Toronto

Heavy police presence after firearm discharged in North York: TPS

Police are on the scene after shots were fired in North York overnight. Police are on the scene after shots were fired in North York overnight.
Share

A heavy police presence is expected to continue this morning after a firearm was discharged in North York overnight.

Investigators have released few details about the incident but confirmed that a firearm was discharged near Turtle Island Road and New Height's Drive, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Images captured at the scene show bullet holes through a window of a nearby apartment building. 

Shots were fired near Turtle Island Road and New Height's Drive.

More details to come.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News