Heavy police presence after firearm discharged in North York: TPS

A heavy police presence is expected to continue this morning after a firearm was discharged in North York overnight.

Investigators have released few details about the incident but confirmed that a firearm was discharged near Turtle Island Road and New Height's Drive, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Images captured at the scene show bullet holes through a window of a nearby apartment building.

More details to come.