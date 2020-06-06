TORONTO -- People are beginning to gather in Toronto as two separate anti-Black racism protests get underway in the city.

The protests are the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been taking place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

On Friday afternoon several thousand protesters, many of them chanting "I can't breathe,” marched through downtown Toronto as part of a peaceful demonstration.

A vigil was also held at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday night, where residents spoke about their experiences with anti-black racism.

There are least two more demonstrations planned for today. At 1 p.m., the group Action for Injustice will be staging a peaceful walk that will begin at Nathan Phillips Square. Then at 2 p.m. another group is planning a march from Trinity Bellwoods Park to Queen’s Park.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that police are aware of some online chatter suggesting that a group of people intent on “wreaking havoc downtown” could infiltrate this weekend’s protests, though no issues have been reported during the demonstrations held so far.

Nonetheless, a number of downtown retail stores have boarded up their windows in anticipation of large crowds and the Eaton Centre has closed down for the weekend.

Police have also confirmed to CP24 that special constables were sent to University Avenue on Friday to check for rocks or other objects that could be used as projectiles. Police say that the officers were told to pile the objects up, so that city crews could then remove them from the area.

"We are attending to ensure the safety of the public, the onlookers and also the safety of the officers attending. We want individuals to feel comfortable in their protest and feel that the service supports them within their protest," Const. Edward Parks told CP24 on Saturday afternoon.

"For the individuals that are attempting to come down and cause trouble the Toronto police are advising you to stay home. There are individuals today that are coming down for a peaceful protest so that their message can be heard. Property damage is not having their message heard."

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, Tory said that he has been pleased to see that all of the protests have been peaceful so far.

He said that while he doesn’t plan to personally partake in any of today’s protests, the message being conveyed is one that he believes needs to be heard.

“All the protests so far have been very peaceful and I commend people for that, I thank them for that and I thank our police service for making sure that they helped to keep it all peaceful but it was mostly the people themselves who were heartfelt about the reasons they were there and were very passionate about that,” he said. “I hope everybody remains peaceful today and remains committed to advancing these causes that are so dear to all of us, including me.”

On Friday afternoon Police Chief Mark Saunders knelt down in the intersection of Yonge and College streets as a show of solidarity with the protesters.

He said at the time that he is optimistic that the protests will continue to be peaceful.

“I just hope that at the end of the day the message is done safely and after that the message has been manifested we all move towards action because I think that is what this is all about,” he said.