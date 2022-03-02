Peel's top doctor says he is unlikely to recommend extending local mask mandates beyond March
Peel’s top public health official says that he is unlikely to recommend the extension of local mask mandates after they expire at the end of the month so long as the current trends remain the same.
Premier Doug Ford has already said that Ontario is “not far away” from scrapping a provincewide mask mandate that has been in effect since July, 2020 with an announcement expected in “the coming weeks.”
But most municipalities also have separate bylaws in place requiring that masks be worn in indoor public settings, complicating efforts to lift the requirement across the province simultaneously.
During a briefing at Brampton City Hall on Wednesday morning, Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said that while masks are “warranted” during times of higher transmission he would be unlikely to recommend that the local mandates be extended after their expiry at the end of March, given the reduction in hospitalizations and case counts.
“At this point in time our trends here in Peel reflect those elsewhere in Ontario. So I can share that here in Peel if our trends were to remain the same at the time that the local masking bylaws are up for review at the end of March I would likely not recommend the extension of them, however we do need to continue to watch the trends carefully,” he said.
Mississauga and Brampton each put into place mandatory mask bylaws in the early days of the pandemic and have since extended those bylaws on multiple occasions.
However, with public health indicators quickly improving the province has embarked on an aggressive plan to lift virtually all remaining public health restrictions.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said that the mask mandate could remain in place in some high-risk settings, such as hospitals, long-term care homes and public transit, but he has acknowledged that it will likely be lifted “simultaneously” in most other settings, including schools.
“I want to see kids get back to normal and for those who are criticizing this pending provincial decision, I would say there was also a lot of criticism when kids were going back to school,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said during Wednesday’s briefing. “I was out there along with other big city mayors pushing to get kids back in school learning, I really felt it was important and the critics were saying there would be huge hospitalizations. Well that never materialized. So I do think it is important we get back to normal as a society.”
A number of other provinces have already announced plans to lift mask mandates, including Alberta where the government has announced plans to enact legislation that would prohibit municipalities from introducing their own mandates.
Toronto’s mask bylaw is expected to be reviewed by city council during an April meeting.
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
WestJet to buy Sunwing amid turbulent global travel market
WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up. Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing's current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.
47 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation
The RCMP say 47 Canadians have been arrested and 12 children have been removed from abusive situations as part of a global investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Arab refugees see double standards in Europe's embrace of Ukrainians
In the Arab world, where 12 million Syrians have been uprooted by war, critics ranging from Hariri to activists and cartoonists contrast the Western reaction to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the way Europe sought to hold back Syrian and other refugees in 2015.
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
-
-
