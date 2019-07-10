

Ron Dhaliwal, CTV News Toronto





Following 16 weeks of intensive training, Peel Regional Police welcomed their newest members of their canine unit at a graduation ceremony.

Two brand new police service dogs officially received their badges on Wednesday morning.

During the ceremony, deputy chief Marc Andrews presented the dogs with the honour and smiled for photographs.

"This unit now consists of 13 canine teams that provide a vital service to our community and play a integral role in our community safety and public safety in the Region of Peel," Andrews said. "They will be called upon to help locate missing people, track down fleeing suspects and search for evidence in a variety of locations and environments."

Kylo and Stark are both two-year-old Belgian Shepherds and they were both born in Holland.

Both dogs have trained in general service work and are expected to begin their next stage of training next year in order to be certified in a detection specialty.