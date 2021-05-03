TORONTO -- Peel Region has launched a vaccine stand-by list that will allow residents to take advantage of leftover doses at COVID-19 clinics.

In a news release issued Monday morning, officials said they will allow 300 people a week to put their names on the stand-by list.

“Vaccination doses taken from storage are closely matched to appointments for the day. At the end of each day, there may be a few doses of the vaccine left at clinics due to no-shows or cancellations,” the release said.

“The purpose of the list is to ensure that no dose is wasted.”

Only those currently eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should put their name on the stand-by list. Officials say that residents should be prepared to get to a Peel clinic within 15 and 30 minutes of being called.

The list will be cleared every Sunday at 11:59 p.m., at which points residents can try to sign up again.

Those on the stand-by list should still book an appointment through the provincial booking system, officials said, as there is no guarantee they will be able to get a shot.

The list was launched a few days after the Ontario government announced an accelerated timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine that would see all adults become eligible by the end of the month.

As of Monday, anyone over the age of 18 in a hot spot became eligible for the shot. The list will further expand on Thursday.