TORONTO -- Peel Public Health is urging patients who received dental services at a clinic in Mississauga to be tested for bloodborne infections after an inspection "identified concerns with cleaning, sterilization and storage of dental equipment.”

In a news release issued Monday, the health agency said that officials inspected Alforat Dental Center, located near Cawthra Road and Queensway East, after receiving a complaint.

"The investigation identified several improper processes where we could not confirm the sterility of the dental equipment used at the clinic,” said Dr. Jessica Hopkins, Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel, in a statement.

Officials said that while the risk of infection is considered low, patients who received treatment at the clinic between February 2014 and Sept. 19, 2019 should speak to their doctor about getting tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV as a precaution.

The clinic was temporarily closed on Sept 20 and reopened on Oct. 7 after Peel Public Health determined they complied with provincial infection prevention and control standards.