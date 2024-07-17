TORONTO
Toronto

    • Peel police seize 71 firearms in major firearms investigation

    Police and other officials are shown at a news conference on July 17 where they announced the seizure of 71 illegal firearms. (CP24) Police and other officials are shown at a news conference on July 17 where they announced the seizure of 71 illegal firearms. (CP24)
    Peel Regional Police have announced their largest seizure of illegal firearms with 71 guns seized along with ammunition.

    The police force made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the seizure was part of a major firearms investigation into illegal international firearms and drug trafficking dubbed ‘Project Chrome.’

    Police said they arrested 10 individuals in connection with the investigation and charged them with a total of 185 Criminal Code offenses related to trafficking of firearms and drug trafficking.

    "We believe the firearms seized in this investigation would have ultimately wound up in the hands of offenders to be used in shootings, carjackings, home invasions and other acts of violence," Det. Sgt. Earl Scott said on Wednesday. 

    Some of the weapons seized as part of a major Peel police investigation dubbed 'Project Chrome' are shown. (CP24)

