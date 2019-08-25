

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for two women who may have found car keys belonging to a missing woman in Hamilton.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said that the two women—who investigators say are in their 20s and were wearing sports clothing—are considered key witnesses in their missing persons investigation.

According to investigators, on Aug. 15 the women allegedly found a set of car keys belonging to Lovleen Dhawan—who was last seen around 1 p.m. on August 14 in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue in Brampton—while they were hiking in Webster Falls near the village of Dundas.

Police said they believe the women gave the keys to another group of people before leaving the area around 4 p.m.

Dhawan’s vehicle, a bronze-coloured Hyundai Elantra, was found in the Webster Falls parking lot.

Dhawan has been described as a five-foot-seven South Asian woman weighing about 125 pounds with a thin build. She has shoulder length straight black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and pink hooded seater and black shoes.

Police say that her family is concerned for her well-being.

“Police are requesting the hikers that found the car keys to please contact our investigators, as they would be greatly assisting our investigation,” they said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.