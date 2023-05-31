Peel police provide update on human trafficking investigation

Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on a human trafficking investigation that they said led to the rescue of several survivors.

At the news conference later this morning, the police service’s deputy chief and a detective in the human trafficking division will be on hand to talk about the investigation, dubbed “Project Pacific.”

“Investigators from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Vice Unit, along with assistance from law enforcement partners, have engaged in an intensive and multifaceted investigation resulting in the rescue of several human trafficking survivors, charges laid, along with drugs and property seized,” Peel police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The update will be held at Peel police headquarters in Mississauga at 10 a.m.