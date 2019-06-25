

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A police force west of Toronto says it's laid criminal charges against a nine-year member of the service.

Peel Regional Police says it began looking into an unknown allegation against Const. Dawid Chilicki on Monday, but did not provide any details.

The force says Chilicki was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

He faces one charge each of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Chilicki appeared in a Brampton, Ont. courtroom today to face the charges.