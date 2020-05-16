TORONTO -- A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 6:30 p.m.

Peel police say a car and a motorcycle collided at the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Two occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a pedestrian was also injured in the incident.

The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in stable condition, Ornge says.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the intersection will be closed for an extended period for an investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.