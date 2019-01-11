

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





A Peel Regional Police officer suffered minor injuries during an investigation into a possible stolen vehicle in Mississauga.

Officers were in the Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue area around 1 p.m. when the incident took place.

According to police, officers fired multiple shots during the incident, but no one was struck.

The officer was taken to hospital by Peel Paramedics to be treated for minor injuries. It's not known how the officer became injured.

A suspect has also been taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is not yet clear.

More to come…