Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after hit-and-run in Scarborough
One male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre following a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 5:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:03AM EST
One male pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment after police say he was hit in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough early this morning.
The incident occurred near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m.
The victim made his own way to a local hospital but was later transferred by paramedics to a trauma centre.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police say.
The area was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.