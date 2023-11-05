Pedestrian struck by vehicle in northeast Toronto: police

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in northeast Toronto.

Police say they received the call for a collision at approximately 8:26 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of York Mills Road and Birchwood Avenue.

York Mills Road is closed between Upper Highland Crescent and Fenn Avenue. Birchwood Avenue is closed in both directions at York Mills Road.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital. Police say she is an adult woman with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come.