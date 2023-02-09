Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga in critical condition: paramedics

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga late Wednesday night was rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services told CP24 the woman appeared to be in stable condition after she was hit near the intersection of Whittle and Britannia roads at approximately 11:30 p.m.

However, her condition deteriorated on route to the hospital and she was transported to a trauma centre with critical to life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

The intersection was closed following the incident, but has since cleared.