    • Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke

    A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Friday morning. A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

    A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.

    Police say the collision occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road. The driver remained on site at the scene of the crash.

    When police and EMS arrived on scene, they located a male of unknown age with injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene. The eastbound lanes of Burnhamthorpe Road are closed at the West Mall until further notice.

