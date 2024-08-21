TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured following North York collision: police

    Toronto police
    A pedestrian is seriously injured following a collision in North York, police say.

    The collision happened shortly before 5:15 p.m., in the area of Bathurst Street and York Downs Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue West.

    Toronto police said a driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was rushed to the hospital.

    Officers added the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

    Police encourage drivers to take an alternate route as there are delays in the area caused by road closures.

