TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre after a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Pembroke streets around 2:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a collision and a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident—two were in motion and one vehicle was parked. They say it is not yet clear when or how the pedestrian was struck.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads in the area will remain closed while police investigate the incident.