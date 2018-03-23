Pedestrian pronounced dead in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Richmond Hill
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 7:22AM EDT
A female pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening has succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police confirm.
The collision occurred on Yonge Street north of Highway 407 at around 5:40 p.m.
The pedestrian was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however police confirmed her death to CP24 on Friday morning.
Police say that the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene.
An investigation is ongoing.