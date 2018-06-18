

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck at a busy intersection at the Toronto-Markham boundary.

It happened at McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said. There was no immediate information about the person’s age or gender.

York Regional Police said the intersection is currently closed as police investigate.