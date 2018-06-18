Pedestrian killed after collision in Markham
Police tape is shown at the scene of a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Markham on Monday.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 12:55PM EDT
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck at a busy intersection at the Toronto-Markham boundary.
It happened at McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said. There was no immediate information about the person’s age or gender.
York Regional Police said the intersection is currently closed as police investigate.