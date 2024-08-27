TORONTO
    • Pedestrian in serious condition after collision in northwest Toronto

    A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in northwest Toronto on Tuesday morning.

    Police say the collision happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Weston Road and Holley Avenue.

    The pedestrian, an adult male, was transported to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

    The northbound lanes of Weston Road are currently closed from Rectory Road to Parke Street for the investigation. Police have advised drivers in the area to expect delays.

