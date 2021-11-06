TORONTO -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday night.

The collision occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard, north of Queensway, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Peel police say.