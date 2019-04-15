Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:30PM EDT
A pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision in Mississauga on Monday.
The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Havenwood and Williamsport drives, near Bloor Street.
The adult victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, according to Peel paramedics.
Police said that a driver remained on the scene.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.