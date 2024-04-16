Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Richmond Hill
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Tuesday evening.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred on Elgin Mills Road, east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 9:20 p.m.
A vehicle was travelling west when it hit the female pedestrian, police said. She was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Toronto police arrest several people at rail line protest
Several people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city’s west end that blocked rail lines for hours Tuesday.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
B.C. killer seeks to attend sentencing by video as lawyer cites safety concerns
A defence lawyer for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the man wants to appear at his sentencing hearing by video over fear for his safety.
Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams
Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifying Bill 96 directives amid uproar over French-only presentation for parents
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Liberal MNA shows Quebec health minister how difficult it is to get a doctor's appointment
Quebec Liberal MNA André Fortin took advantage of Tuesday's budget review to show the Minister of Health just how difficult it is to get a medical appointment.
-
CAQ MNA Eric Lefebvre resigns, plans to run for federal Conservative Party
The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government whip and MNA for Arthabaska, Eric Lefebvre, is leaving the party to run for Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party in the next federal election.
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things in the federal budget that will have an impact on the city of Ottawa.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
Kitchener
-
Infrastructure, housing investments among budget highlights for local mayors
The mayors of Kitchener and Waterloo are weighing in on the federal government’s 2024 budget.
-
Police investigate report of gunshots outside Brantford residence
Brantford police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Tuesday afternoon outside a Butcher Crescent residence.
-
Grand River Rocks time in new home is limited
Grand River Rocks will have limited time in their new home on Victoria Street North, after Kitchener City Council officially approved the rezoning of the property to allow for a condo development.
London
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
-
London Transit absent from meeting about pilot project to offer free bus passes to high schoolers
A proposed partnership to evaluate the impact of providing high school students free bus passes got off to a rocky start when one of the agencies didn’t attend a meeting at city hall.
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
Windsor
-
How do you save money as a new parent? I need to know because I’m about to become one
I am going to be a dad for the first time in August and, as you might expect, I have the typical questions which swirl through the mind of any parent-to-be. Still, I find myself dwelling on one question over and over again: Will I be able to afford the cost of having a kid?
-
'Spring has been fantastic': Early start to road construction season in Essex County
County of Essex officials said construction season has arrived and in some cases started early this year thanks to the warm weather this spring.
-
Landlord group to appeal court decision over residential rental bylaw
A group of landlords contesting the city’s new residential rental licensing bylaw is appealing a recent court decision.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
-
Glenn Howard, iconic Canadian curler, announces retirement
One of the nation's most beloved and decorated curlers, Glenn Howard, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
Silver alert issued for senior man
Winnipeg Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing man.
Atlantic
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Edmonton
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
-
House fire near Commonwealth Stadium leaves 8 people homeless
A house fire in the neighbourhood immediately north of Commonwealth Stadium has displaced eight people, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Tuesday night.
-
Edmonton Zone health staff sound alarm over capacity for babies in intensive care
Staff caring for frail babies at hospitals in the Edmonton area are asking for help from the province.
Calgary
-
Housing, corporation taxation: What the latest federal budget means for Calgary
Ottawa has unveiled its latest federal budget, which includes just over $39 billion of net new spending over the next six years.
-
'They have concerns': CPP public town hall a hot ticket in Calgary
The hottest ticket in town Tuesday night wasn’t the Flames or a Top 40 concert – instead, a public town hall hosted by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board took the top spot.
-
'Trending in the right direction': Violent crime on Calgary transit down to start 2024 after an increase last year
Violent attacks on Calgary transit spiked last year but recently there seems to be a promising shift in the trend.
Regina
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
-
'They do need to be kept in check': Premier Moe responds to MLA suspension ruling
Cabinet ministers in Saskatchewan’s legislative assembly are frustrated over opposition attacks during question period.
-
HRF, Municipal Hail Insurance teaming up to bring latest technology to Regina General Hospital
Municipal Hail Insurance and the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) has teamed up to raise money for upgrades to the Mosaic Heart Centre at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon parents waiting on life-saving organ donation for their baby
Megan Crawley has spent many sleepless nights waiting for a call that could save her baby’s life.
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
-
Saskatoon exterminator says cockroaches live 'everywhere you go'
Saskatoon residents may not think of bug infestations as a common problem, but over the past few years there’s one creepy crawler that is making its presence known.
Vancouver
-
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
-
Vancouver developer cancels 17-storey office tower for Granville Entertainment District
A major project to help revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District has hit a speed bump.
-
Son of hostage taker tells B.C. coroner's inquest his dad was a 'loving' person
A British Columbia coroner's jury has heard that a man who held his partner hostage and died in a spray of RCMP gunfire was a loving man who didn't have the opportunity to “get clean” from his drug addictions.
Vancouver Island
-
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
-
Sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting being upgraded near schools in Langford
Eight active transportation-related infrastructure projects are now on the books in Langford, all of which are centred around schools within the municipality.
-
Manslaughter conviction upheld after B.C. man cites claustrophobia in fatal Costco altercation
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.