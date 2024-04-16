TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Richmond Hill

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Richmond Hill that sent a pedestrian to a hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Police are on the scene of a collision in Richmond Hill that sent a pedestrian to a hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
    Share

    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Tuesday evening.

    York Regional Police said the collision occurred on Elgin Mills Road, east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 9:20 p.m.

    A vehicle was travelling west when it hit the female pedestrian, police said. She was taken to a trauma centre.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News