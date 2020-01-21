TORONTO -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of Alness Street and Supertest Road at around 7 a.m.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene following the crash.

No further description of the vehicle has been released by police thus far.

Roads remain blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted by officials.

Road closures in both directions - Alness Street from Dolomite Drive to Martin Ross Avenue. Supertest Road from Flint Road to Dufferin Street, @TPS32Div. Expect delays in the area. @TrafficServices #GO139578 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2020

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.