TORONTO -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in North York on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of Alness Street and Supertest Road at around 7 a.m.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene following the crash.

No further description of the vehicle has been released by police thus far.

Roads remain blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted by officials.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.