Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

    A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said the collision happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, east of the Don Valley Parkway.

    Paramedics said they rushed a man in his 50s to a trauma centre.

    Police said the driver remained at the scene. 

    At around 9:30 p.m., police said the victim has been pronounced dead.

    Officers did not provide further details about the collision, except that the intersection is currently closed and residents should avoid the area.

