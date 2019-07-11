Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision near Yonge Street and Garden Avenue on July 11, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:44PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening.
The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue, near Highway 7, sometime before 6:15 p.m.
No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the collision.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come.