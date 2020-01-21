TORONTO -- A male pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Rutherford Road South and Orenda Road at around 7:23 a.m.

UPDATE:

- Male victim has been pronounced deceased

- Rutherford Rd is closed between Orenda Rd and Clark Blvd

- Investigation ongoing

- Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @PeelCrimeStopp — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 21, 2020

Paramedics said a male patient was taken to a local hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard.

Police initially stated that the vehicle did not remain at the scene, but is now reporting that it did.

No other information on the vehicle is available yet.