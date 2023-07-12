Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
Independent journalist and founder of Beirut Report, Habib Battah, said he and his wife were onboard a flight from Paris to Toronto Pearson International Airport on June 30. Battah said they brought their two cats with them, and it was the first time they were travelling with their pets.
“I was a bit anxious about the whole thing,” Battah told CTV News Toronto, adding their trip started in Beirut.
When they landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Battah said his flight was delayed by about an hour. As soon as he boarded the plane, arrived at their seats at the back, and stowed his cats in their carrier underneath the seat ahead of him, Battah noticed something was off.
“I started smelling something, and my immediate thought was, ‘Oh, no the cats, they had an accident. How am I going to clean this up now?’” he said.
“I thought it could have been something else, I thought it could have been a passenger who had body odour, or something. I don’t know what it was, but I knew it smelled like sh*t.”
Battah said he didn’t initially notice anything after he pulled the cat carrier out from underneath the seat, on his hands and knees, due to the poor lighting onboard the aircraft. As he went to put the carrier back, however, and touched the floor – Battah said it was wet.
‘YOU BETTER GO WASH YOUR HANDS’
Battah said he started to wipe the floor, thinking it was “some random stain,” but every tissue he used turned blood red. Then he saw the cat carrier’s strap was severely stained.
After about 15 minutes of him attempting to clean the floor with tissues, Battah said one of the flight attendants handed him some wet wipes to use. Then, he says another flight attendant told him a previous passenger suffered a “hemorrhage.”
“He said, ‘You better go wash your hands,’” he said, adding after he did so, they gave him latex gloves and more wet wipes.
“They were basically telling a passenger to handle a biohazard with his bare hands, and encouraging me to do so, by giving me wet wipes.”
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Air France confirmed a customer travelling on the same air carrier the day prior had “soiled his seat.”
“Following a satellite call and the crew’s description of the passenger’s condition, the emergency medical service (SAMU de Paris) did not recommend any specific measures to isolate the passenger or divert the flight,” the statement reads, adding medical teams in Boston assisted the passenger when the flight landed.
“As per procedure in this type of situation, a complete clean-up of the area was requested upon arrival in Boston, and the row of seats was made unavailable on the return flight.”
Battah said a passenger, who claims to have been on board that flight, told him there was “vomiting, diarrhea and blood.”
Air France did not detail the passenger’s symptoms to CTV News Toronto, but said he had become “unwell” on the flight.
As for Battah’s flight, Air France said residual traces of blood were reported to them.
“The crew immediately took action to clean the carpet and installed blankets on the ground to avoid any further contact with the stain, while assisting the passenger in the cleaning of his belongings, providing him with suitable equipment such as sterile gloves and disinfectant wipes,” the statement reads.
“As the flight was fully booked, it was unfortunately not possible to move the passenger.”
In a viral Twitter thread, Battah claimed staff “crowded around, shocked because they claimed a cleaning crew had removed the seats after the sick passenger incident, but apparently not cleaned the floor.”
It was an unhygienic and “hazardous” situation to be in, Battah said.
“Millions of travellers travel to, from, and within Canada each year. Given the close quarters travellers share for extended periods, environmental sanitation practices are especially important to reduce the risk of spreading communicable diseases,” a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CTV News Toronto.
Under the Quarantine Act, PHAC said air carriers are obligated to notify the health agency when a person, cargo, or something else onboard the flight could cause “the spreading of a communicable disease that poses a risk of significant harm to public health.”
Body fluids like blood, vomit and diarrhea may contain microorganisms that cause disease, PHAC said. If something is soiled by these fluids, the health agency said it “should always be considered contaminated” and handled carefully so disease does not spread.
The health agency noted it has published sanitation guidance for airlines to follow during these type of public health events.
THREE DAYS LATER
After Battah landed at Toronto Pearson – with the cat carrier still reeking – he said he contacted the airline for answers about what happened to that passenger who fell ill on the flight.
“I didn’t know. I was, for three days, wondering what I was exposed to and if I exposed my wife to that, or my family here in Toronto,” he said. “They get back to me, and they said, ‘Oh well, you know, an older patient had a colon problem or something.’”
Battah said he was offered a $500 voucher, which he says hardly covers the cost of his about $2,500 trip.
“I told the guy at Air France, ‘Would you take a 20 per cent discount [after sitting] in blood and sh*t?”
Air France confirmed it offered Battah compensation, and that an internal investigation has been launched “to understand the series of events leading this situation.”
PHAC said it’s aware of what happened on this flight, and has also launched an investigation into the matter.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Allegations of historic sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a 'technical and advanced-level hike' near Whistler, B.C.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Why the interest rate increased and why it's not 'what workers want to hear'
Canada's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday, which could have an impact on the labour market but a limited effect on homeowners, one expert says.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Montreal
-
Man, 30, injured in downtown Montreal shooting
A 30-year-old man who checked in to a Montreal hospital early Wednesday morning appears to have been the victim of an earlier shooting downtown. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. regarding gunshots at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Drummond Streets, but no victim was in sight when officers arrived.
-
'Potential tornado' in Saint-Adele, Que. Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is investigating a "potential tornado" in Sainte-Adele, Que. after reports of ominous cloud formations poured in on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
London
-
Options presented for keeping Thames Pool open
As directed by council in April, the report was put together to update the condition of the poll and to identify the scope of necessary repairs as well as associated costs and timelines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
Kitchener
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
-
Man believed to have broken in to Kitchener apartment to target previous tenant
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment building.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Reaction to plan to put new art gallery, library in Sudbury’s city hall
City councillors in Sudbury had a chance Tuesday to review a proposal to build a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open to cars during 417 closure this weekend
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa will be open to cars this coming weekend while a section of Highway 417 is closed for construction.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Windsor
-
Cause listed as 'undetermined' in Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Brant Street near Marentette Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Langlois Ave has reopened after police investigation
Windsor police say Langlois Avenue has reopened after an investigation.
Barrie
-
Rising opioid crisis claims 2 lives in Simcoe County just hours apart
Provincial police are warning the public following two deaths from suspected opioid overdoses in Simcoe County just hours apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historic sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly
A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust
Three residents of Rocky View County are facing charges in connection with a bust at a rural property earlier this week, Mounties say.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Shepard Landfill
Calgary firefighters used heavy equipment to knock down a fire in a composting pile at a city landfill Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Where the Stanley Cup will be stopping in Manitoba this month
The Stanley Cup will be making its way to Manitoba for at least a pair of visits this month.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Shower and storm risk this afternoon
A few showers and thunderstorms are making their way through parts of northeastern Alberta this morning.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.