Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight

Air France passenger Habib Battah cleaning onboard the Toronto-bound flight. (Twitter/@habib_b) Air France passenger Habib Battah cleaning onboard the Toronto-bound flight. (Twitter/@habib_b)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton