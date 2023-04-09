Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, regions of southern Ontario, including Windsor, London, Toronto, Kitchener, and more, will experience a southwesterly flow on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that is expected to send temperatures soaring up to 27 C, the agency says.
Most of the province will see clear skies and sun for the majority of the week, with a low chance of showers in a few regions around the Toronto area on Wednesday.
In Toronto, the week is set to kick off with a forecasted 18 C on Monday and get increasingly warm from that point on. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, when temperatures could reach 25 C in the city – 10 degrees warmer than the historical average for the day.
The city's low for the week is forecast at five to seven degrees celsius overnight on Monday.
Heat records could be broken April 11 through April 14, according to The Weather Network. April 14 appears to be the most likely day for record-breaking temperatures, as the city is forecast to be 22 C – just 1.9 degrees below the current record of 23.9 C.
Toronto could break records this week as temperatures are set to soar into the 20s. (The Weather Network)
According to The Weather Network, nearly every region of Canada will experience warmer than normal temperatures this week.
ONTARIO SUMMER 2023 FORECAST: FARMERS' ALMANAC
Last month, The Farmers’ Almanac released its summer 2023 forecast for Ontario.
Utilizing methods held by the periodical for more than 200 years, The Farmers' Almanac is predicting Ontario and the Great Lakes region will see both hot temperatures and higher-than-usual precipitation this summer and that a “warm-to-hot, soggy” season is in store for the province.
While Ontario should experience bouts of high temperatures in between scattered precipitation, it could be slightly milder than areas like the prairies or Quebec, the Almanac said.
Temperatures are predicted to spike, bringing hot and dry weather to the province, in mid-July, with the periodical forecasting hotter than normal stretches from July 16 to 19, then again from July 28 to 31.
In August, the Almanac said the 4th to the 8th, and the 24th to the 27th will be particularly hot. If their formula proves accurate, this means the province will see a hot, but fair August long weekend.
Environment Canada will release its own summer forecast at the end of May. Senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 in March that preliminary findings show a warmer-than-normal summer for the majority of Canada.
