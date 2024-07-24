Parts of DVP, some TTC stations flooded as Toronto hit with heavy rain

Drivers are being advised to expect delays as heavy rain caused flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway, Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.

Toronto is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, and Environment Canada said the city could see torrential downpours with 50 millimetres falling within the hour. Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are also in the forecast.

In a post on X, Toronto police say the Don Valley Parkway near Bloor Viaduct is flooded with one lane completely underwater.

The roadway on Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Drive was also flooded with at least one lane submerged. The water has since receded and the road has fully reopened, police said.

Cars drive on the Don Valley Parkway during a rainy afternoon on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, due to flooding, trains are not stopping at St. Patrick and Osgoode stations on Line 1.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” Environment Canada said in the weather advisory issued around 10 a.m.

The rain is expected to start falling this afternoon and last into the evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and much of south and southwestern Ontario. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Hamilton.

The storm comes a little over a week after Toronto’s record rainfall on Tuesday, when the city recorded nearly 100 mm of rain over the course of a few hours. Several of the city’s busiest roadways were also flooded at that time, forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.